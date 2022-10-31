Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,796 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 820,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $109.99 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,559. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.83 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.