Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 692.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,690,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

