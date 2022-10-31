Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

NYSEARCA JMIN remained flat at $34.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

