Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alignment Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

ALHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. 19,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,993,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,112,449.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,444,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,365,321 shares of company stock worth $155,902,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

