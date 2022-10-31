Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,510. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.41.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

