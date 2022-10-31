Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 67,465 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,465 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 249.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,193 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 631.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,163. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.