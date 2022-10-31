Concordium Price Hits $0.0116 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and $752,811.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

