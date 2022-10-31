Concordium Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $63.71 million and approximately $695,992.00 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,403,862,502 coins and its circulating supply is 5,475,008,336 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

