Constellation (DAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.50 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Constellation has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $157.50 million and approximately $538,246.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.