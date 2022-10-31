Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

C traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

