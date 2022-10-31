Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $555.84. 85,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,189. The firm has a market cap of $519.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

