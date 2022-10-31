Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 282,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,375. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

