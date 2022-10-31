Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 147,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,655. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

