CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.05

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 5182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

CONX Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of CONX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONX by 27.7% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONX by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CONX by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CONX by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

