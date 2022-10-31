Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
NYSE CPS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
