Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

NYSE CPS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 314.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

