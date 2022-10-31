Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,826,000 after acquiring an additional 268,578 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

APTV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,456. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.