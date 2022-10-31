Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 13,399 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $101.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $256.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

