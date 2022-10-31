Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 206 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, reaching $278.55. 1,719,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,817,508. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.