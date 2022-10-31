Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.61. 32,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,882.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.