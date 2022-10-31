Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 570,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,654,809. The stock has a market cap of $337.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.