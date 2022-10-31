Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in HP by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 444,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in HP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.82. 70,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

