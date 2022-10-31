Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,382. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

