Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 218 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,754. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.