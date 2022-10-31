Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 9,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Duvall bought 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,058 shares of company stock worth $101,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

