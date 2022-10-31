Cory J. Reed Sells 6,697 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DE traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $401.11. 16,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.35. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

