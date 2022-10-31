Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.90 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMRE opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Costamare by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Costamare by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

