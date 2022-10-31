Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.23

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Country Garden Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Country Garden

(Get Rating)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.