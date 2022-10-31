Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 461.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 18.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

