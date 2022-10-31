CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

