Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $114.22. 406,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

