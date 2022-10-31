Critical Contrast: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagwell and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tremor International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.10%. Given Stagwell’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Tremor International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.47 billion 1.53 $21.04 million $0.21 36.14 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Stagwell and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.91% 2.53% 0.55% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stagwell beats Tremor International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides influencer marketing, brand insights, communications technology, and augmented reality services for in-house marketers, as well as tech-driven solutions. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

