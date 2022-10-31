Cronos (CRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.38 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Cronos has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $42.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00094428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00069988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007171 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

