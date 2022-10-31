Crypto.com Coin Trading Up 0% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00017428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $112.45 million and approximately $109,086.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.90 or 0.31265364 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012211 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
