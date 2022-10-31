Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited comprises approximately 2.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.46% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NESR. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 139,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.