Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292,098. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

