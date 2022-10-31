CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $11.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

