CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 649,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CTS Trading Up 3.6 %

CTS traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 290,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CTS by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

