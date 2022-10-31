CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 649,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
CTS Trading Up 3.6 %
CTS traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. 290,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $45.22.
CTS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CTS by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTS (CTS)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.