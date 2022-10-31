Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,748. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

