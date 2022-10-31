Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $24.42 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,395. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

