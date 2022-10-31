Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $48.35 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.65. 69,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

