Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,869.65. 8,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,798. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,815.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,952.66.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

