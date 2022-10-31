Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 4,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $657,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,781 shares of company stock valued at $489,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

