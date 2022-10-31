CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO Group Stock Performance

NYSE CURO opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

CURO Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CURO Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

