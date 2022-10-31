Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,480. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

