Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 6,508 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 487,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,132,615. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

