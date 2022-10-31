Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

