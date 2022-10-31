cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $56.38 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $27,270.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,638.40 or 0.27577710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.02 or 0.31541479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012319 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.