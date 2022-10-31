D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.9 %

DHI stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

