Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.14 billion and $357.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Dai Profile
Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,139,181,743 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
