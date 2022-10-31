Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and $282.70 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,207,053,953 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

